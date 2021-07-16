CANTON – The Canton Area School District’s new special education supervisor ended her first day on the job with a retroactive school board approval of her hiring during a special meeting Thursday.
Amy Repard comes into the role with 26 years of experience in education, which has mostly been in Wellsboro as an instructional aide, then teacher, and then a supervisor of special education. She left Wellsboro three years ago for Commonwealth Charter Academy.
“So I’ve done the brick-and-mortar and the cyber charter world now,” she added.
Superintendent Eric Briggs said what made Repard stand out was her ability to collaborate and work well as part of a team, as well as her positivity.
“She adds more positivity within the school culture of what we’re trying to build here at Canton,” Briggs said.
Repard replaces Dan Coran, who had previously worked with BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 and had accepted a promotion with the organization, according to Briggs.
“I’m excited to be here, working back in a smaller school and getting to know the families and all of the people that work here,” Repard said.
