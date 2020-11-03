Bradford County gained 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the course of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, according to Monday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cases have increased by over 200 since the start of last week, and by more than 400 over the past two weeks. Statewide, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said that daily increases in Pennsylvania are as bad as they were at the beginning of the pandemic in March.
On Sunday, Bradford County Manor reported zero new cases among residents and staff. They reported that 110 residents and 44 employees are now considered recovered from COVID-19. The nursing home has seen 116 total resident cases and 55 among staff since its first confirmed case was reported in August.“We continue to monitor and test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis, but are seeing a significant decline in positive cases,” said Manor Administrator Jim Shadduck.
Since Friday, however, the county’s nursing home and personal care facilities have gained 25 positive cases among residents and four among staff. An additional four deaths are now connected with these facilities, according to the Department of Health, although the county’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 15.
The state requires face coverings to be worn everywhere other than at home, unless they pose a health or safety risk in certain situations, to help stop the ongoing spike of cases. Officials also stressed the importance of social distancing to help stop the virus’ spread.
