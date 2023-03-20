WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) are introducing legislation to enable more Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries to access comprehensive dental, vision, and hearing coverage. Medicare does not cover those services, leaving many beneficiaries with no other options but to buy stopgap, short-term plans or go without coverage, often facing exorbitant out-of-pocket costs for basic care.

Medicaid can provide optional dental, vision, and hearing services, but the extent of the coverage varies by state. The Medicare and Medicaid Dental, Vision, and Hearing Benefit Act would allow Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing services and increase the federal investment in Medicaid, incentivizing more states to provide these comprehensive services.