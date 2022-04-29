Federal officials expressed how the 2021 infrastructure act can provide funds and programs to rural Pennsylvania Wednesday.
Rural Voices USA hosted the Pennsylvania Rural Broadband Virtual Town Hall that featured U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.), as well as a White House Broadband Advisor Lisa Hone. Rural Voices USA is a nonprofit that “organizes rural people to advocate, communicate, and hold policy makers accountable for rural issues,” according to its website.
The U.S. Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021, which includes $65 billion in national rural broadband investments. Pennsylvania will receive $100 million of that money for broadband expansion.
Casey stated that its important to discuss rural issues, especially Pennsylvania’s 48 rural counties.
“Many of them have often been left behind when there is a big national initiative and in this case we have an infrastructure bill that did not leave them behind,” he said.
According to Casey, it had been about 60 to 70 years since the nation has seen infrastructure investment of this size.
“Pennsylvania is guaranteed a minimum $100 million,” he said. “We are going to get more than that because we will be able to apply for competitive grants and we’ll also get dollars directly to our citizens.”
He stated that programs will help people get access in ways that they never had before, which the new law would help with.
“It’s very difficult for a child to learn or for a business to succeed without that basic connectivity,” Casey said. “It’s almost like electricity was for an early generation.”
Investments will be made in roads and bridges as well as high speed internet in rural communities, he stated.
“Too many rural communities have not been the subject of federal investment, especially when it comes to high speed internet,” he said. “I can finally say to them that we have an investment now that we haven’t had in more than two generations.”
The Biden administration focused on providing access, affordability and equity when it came to high quality broadband, according to Hone. For access, people should ask if broadband infrastructure exists close to them so that they can purchase a high speed Internet connection. If it’s available, people should be able to afford it at a reasonable price. For equity, people should have the tools and devices needed to access the Internet.
“We have to address [those] to end the digital divide and thanks to the billions of dollars in federal funding, we have a once in a generation opportunity to do just that,” Hone said.
The first and most immediate program that the infrastructure law created is the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides up to a $30 per month broadband subsidy for lower income households. Anyone who receives a government benefit like SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Pell Grant or free and reduced-price lunches can access the program, according to its website.
“Any household at or below 200% of the federal poverty line, and through 2022 for a family of four that’s $55,000,” she said.
There are already 11.5 million households participating in the program including 413,000 in Pennsylvania, she stated.
More information on the program can be seen on its website at acpbenefit.org.
The federal infrastructure law also provides $42.4 billion for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, in which Pennsylvania will receive at least $100 million for broadband deployment, equity and access.
Communities that have accessed American Rescue Plan Act funds could possible use them for broadband as well, she stated.
“[ARPA] provides a lot of money for broadband deployment, so states and localities that received funding under ARPA can use that money for broadband deployment if they choose to do so,” Hone said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.