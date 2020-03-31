Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) sent a letter to President Trump in support of Governor Wolf’s request on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for a Major Disaster Declaration in the state on Monday.
“I write today asking you to declare a Major Disaster for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as a result of the challenges posed by COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Pennsylvania requests this aid to provide additional support for state, county and municipal governments and certain nonprofits, as well as individuals who are struggling during the pandemic,” the Senator said in his letter. “This declaration is a logical next step following the federal government’s declaration of a public health emergency on Jan. 31, 2020, as well as the National Emergency that you declared on March 13.
Specifically, Governor Wolf is requesting several Individual Assistance programs: Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program to support the COVID-19 response. Further, Governor Wolf requests authorization for Public Assistance Category A, Debris Removal, Category B, Emergency Protective Measures and Hazard Mitigation. These requests apply to all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, and are crucial to combatting the immediate and pressing threats posed to the lives and livelihoods of all Pennsylvanians.
Pennsylvania has taken swift and necessary action to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19, including stay at home orders, the closure of non-life sustaining businesses and a prohibition on unnecessary gatherings. Governor Wolf has utilized all of the resources at his disposal, but in the face of such a colossal threat, more resources are necessary to take on this unprecedented challenge.
Pennsylvanians are already suffering greatly during this pandemic. As of noon on March 30, we have 4,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths. In order to ensure that my constituents receive the assistance they need and deserve, I respectfully request that you act now and declare a Major Disaster for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Thank you in advance for your attention to this important matter.”
It is not known how quickly the President will decide to grant or deny Governor Wolf’s major disaster request for additional federal assistance. Governor Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak, which is a required step to request a federal major disaster declaration, on March 6.
