WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) is releasing a statement on Equal Pay Day, which marks the amount of time the average American woman must work in order to earn the same amount of money her male colleagues were paid in the previous calendar year. While today marks Equal Pay Day for all women, the pay gap disproportionately hurts women of color—who have to work even longer to close the wage gap. Senator Casey joined all Senate Democrats in introducing the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation that would combat wage discrimination and help close the wage gap by strengthening the Equal Pay Act of 1963, ensuring women can challenge pay discriminations and hold employers accountable.
“The gender pay gap hurts women at every stage of their careers. By the time the average woman reaches retirement age, she is not as well-equipped as her male counterparts to retire comfortably. The divide is even wider for women of color,” said Senator Casey. “Every year the pay gap exists makes it harder for women to raise a family, save for the future, and retire securely. Today and every day, I am committed to rooting out the causes of the gender pay gap and advancing equality and equity for women in the workplace.”
