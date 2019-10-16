A Sayre man faces a misdemeanor charge after Athens Township police say he admitted to stealing $700 from his employer while working as a cashier.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to Tops Friendly Market on Elmira Street to investigate cash shortages at the grocery store. A review of the closed circuit video revealed 28-year-old Richard Robert Garris slipping $100 worth of $20 bills from the register. A statement that Garris provided to police admitted to taking money from the drawer starting around July due to “falling on hard times.”
“I truly regret taking the money from the store and my employer. ... I’m greatly sorry about the bad and poor decisions I decided to make by taking the money,” he told police in the statement.
Garris had worked at the store since Nov. 6, 2018, police noted.
Garris is charged with theft by unlawful taking — movable property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
