TOWANDA – Catherine Brown, of Wyalusing Valley High School, was named 2021 Bradford and Sullivan counties’ Outstanding Young Woman Saturday night in a competition like none other the organization has held before.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Outstanding Young Woman program was not open to the public this year and only select family members of competitors were permitted to attend the ceremony, held at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.
Large changes to the program, including the elimination of both the fitness and presence and presentation portion of the competition, as well as the opening number and “littles” program were also made to allow for social distancing and other COVID-19 related safety measures.
Outstanding Young Woman representatives explained that in anticipation of the loss of profit this year due to a lack of ticket sales and other COVID-19 related setbacks, the amount of scholarship prizes had to be reduced, but stated that thanks to community donors, were able to be raised from the initial amounts set after the funding cuts.
Despite the new format of the annual Outstanding Young Woman program, 17 young women from across Bradford and Sullivan counties took the stage to be judged on performing arts and their answers to impromptu questions.
Brown performed “Toccatina,” a number composed by Dmitri Kabalecsky, on piano before being named 2021 Bradford and Sullivan Counties’ Outstanding Young Woman and awarded a $4,400 scholarship to the school of her choice, the OYW medallion, a portrait and a bouquet of flowers.
Winners of preliminary awards included Brown, who won presence and presentation; Emma Richman, of Sayre who was awarded the prize for interview; Anna Lewis, of Troy who earned first place in performing arts; and Carina Beebe, of Wyalusing, who was honored with first place in scholastic and achievement.
Beebe was also awarded the Sue Stanton Community Service Award.
2021 Bradford and Sullivan Counties’ Outstanding Young Woman runner-ups included Raegan Braund, of Athens, as fourth runner up; Lewis, as third runner up; Emma Roe, of Athens, as second runner up; and Richman as first runner up.
