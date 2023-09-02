Cats and cannons collide at Gettysburg’s feline-themed Civil War museum

Handmade clay cat figurines at Civil War Tails museum in Gettysburg, PA.

 Civil War Tails
Before cats ruled the internet, the felines ran the battlefield. At least, that’s history as told by Gettysburg’s Civil War Tails at the Homestead Diorama Museum. The museum features painstakingly detailed miniature scenes that portray pivotal battle moments using handmade clay cat figurines — 8,000 of them and counting.

A battlefield diorama at Civil War Tails museum in Gettysburg, PA.

