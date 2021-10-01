Horns blasted, band fronts danced and drummers kept the beat as Cavalcade of Bands brought this year’s showcase of local high school marching band talent to Alparon Park. The event is held each year by the Bradford-Sullivan County Music Educators Association. Look for more photos on A10.
Cavalcade gets the bands back together
- Review Photos/Ryan Lemay
