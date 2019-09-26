TOWANDA — Marching bands from all over Bradford and Sullivan Counties congregated to Towanda's Endless Mountain Sports Complex to compete in the Cavalcade of Bands on Wednesday evening.
Sayre performed “Born This Way” a Lady Gaga review consisting of four of her most famous songs: Bad Romance, Just Dance, Born This Way and Applause. The Panthers performed numerous numbers from famous Hollywood movies including “The Magnificent Seven,” “Star Wars,” “Marvel’s The Avengers” and “Game of Thrones.” Troy performed classic rock numbers like “Vehicle,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Carry on My Wayward Son” and “25 or 6 to 4” at the show. The Wyalusing marching band competes in the Bradford/Sullivan County Music Educators Association Cavalcade of Bands at the Endless Mountains Sports Complex on Wednesday evening. The marching rams played the music of famous composer John Williams. The Canton marching band played Motown numbers such as “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “My Girl,” and “Dancing in the Street.” The Wildcats sported a Woodstock vibe at the event with counter culture songs such as “Soul Sacrifice/Evil Ways,” “Dance to the Music,” “All Along the Watchtower,” and “With a Little Help from my Friends.” The Black Knight marching band performed hits from the band Chicago at the event on Wednesday including “Saturday in the Park,” “Make Me Smile,” “I’m a Man,” and “Hard To Say I’m Sorry/Get Away.”
