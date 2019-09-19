Cavalcade of Bands to take Towanda

The Bradford/Sullivan County Music Educators Association will be holding its 43rd Annual Cavalcade of Bands exhibition starting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 at The Endless Mountains Sports Complex in Towanda.
This year’s event is hosted by the Towanda Jr./Sr. High School and will feature eight high school marching bands within Bradford and Sullivan County. These include the Wyalusing Valley High School Marching Rams, the Athens Area High School Marching Wildcats, the Northeast Bradford High School Marching Panther Band, the Sayre Area High School Marching Redskins, the Towanda Area High School Black Knight Marching Band, the Troy Area High School Trojan Marching Band, the Canton Area High School Warrior Marching Band, and the Sullivan County Griffin Marching Band. The evening will conclude with a mass band performance by all high school performers, and a special performance by the Spirit and Pride Of Pennsylvania Mansfield University Marching Band.
Adult admission is $5, student/senior citizen is $2. Tickets will available at the gate, or may be purchased immediately through local BSCMEA band programs. Proceeds from tickets sold are used to offset costs of guest performers, as well as event expenses and those of other BSCMEA festivals.
Concessions will be available for purchase during the event through the Towanda Music Boosters.
Please note:
In case of inclement weather, this event will be held in the Towanda Jr./Sr. High School gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.