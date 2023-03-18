TOWANDA — The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce brought business leaders together and presented awards to highlight their achievements during a Thursday evening gathering.
The CBCCC held its annual dinner with the theme of “Boots & BBQ” at Kings on South Main Street in Towanda.
The building was packed with around 115 registered guests wearing their best western attire, including cowboy hats and boots. People were all smiles as they took photos next to a western-style backdrop with friends and co-workers. There were 35 more guests this year compared to the previous year, according to CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne.
“This is a great turnout and we are so excited to have everyone here tonight,” Claiborne said.
CBCCC members came up with the theme after Kings was chosen for the event. They thought that a western theme would go great with an establishment that serves barbecue to its patrons, Claiborne stated.
The event also featured the traditional dessert dash. People were given numbers and once theirs was called, they raced to the dessert table and picked out a treat for their table to have. To claim it, people raced to the table and planted a stick with a cowboy hat on it into their selected dessert.
At the event, CBCCC members voted to approve the treasurer’s report and its board members. Afterwards, state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) spoke about the importance of local chambers of commerce and the effect they have at the state level.
“I think it’s really great that the chamber is doing so well,” Pickett said. “I want to tell you from a Harrisburg standpoint, chambers of commerce are a big voice in our government, in our state government. If the chamber of commerce favors something, it’s very apt to pass legislatively. If they are opposed to something, it’s pretty much going to stop in its tracks.”
She stated that CBCCC members’ voices are heard and reach the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce, which lobbies for legislation on behalf of businesses.
Pickett was happy to see the annual dinner’s awards ceremony return this year. She sees them as a way to select and say thanks to local business owners and workers.
Child Hunger Outreach Partners received The Helping Hands Award, which goes to an organization that makes a difference in the community by helping others.
The Flying Taco Mexican Grill received The New Kid On The Block Award, which goes to a new business that has demonstrated success.
Blythe Jones of Jones Diner was given an award and recognized for her years of community and business contribution.
Mountain Lake Electric and Construction, Inc. received The Old Faithful Award, which goes to a CBCCC member organization that has shown longtime commitment to local business, the CBCCC and/or community.
The 2023 Anne VanNess Business Person of the Year Award went to Rhondda Claiborne for her efforts in helping local businesses.
“Anne VanNess was pretty special,” Pickett recalled. “And I go back to the era on Main Street, Towanda when Anne VanNess and Bill Sick…were the super promoters on Main Street and in the general area. They really were models to follow on how you promote your business, how you promote your region and how you are a complete ambassador all the time for success in the area and for business.”
Pickett described Claiborne as a “new Anne VanNess,” who is currently working hard to help people become successful.
For more information on the chamber, visit www.towandawysox.com or its Facebook page at Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce.
