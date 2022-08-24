TOWANDA — The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of its new offices in Towanda Tuesday.

The event started off with a ribbon cutting at CBCCC’s new office located at 321 Main St. CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne had the honor of cutting the rolled out red ribbon to make the opening official.

