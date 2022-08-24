TOWANDA — The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of its new offices in Towanda Tuesday.
The event started off with a ribbon cutting at CBCCC’s new office located at 321 Main St. CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne had the honor of cutting the rolled out red ribbon to make the opening official.
The festivities also served as an ice cream social for attendees to have cold treats as they toured the building. Multiple CBCCC members were present and included Jeff Claiborne, Michelle Hatch, Nancy Kulick, Cheri Holecek, Roger Hatch, Kyle Lane, Bill Them, Kim Baldwin, Jim Good, Lorraine Brown and many more.
Following the ribbon cutting, Jason Krise of FirstEnergy presented Claiborne with two $500 checks on behalf of the FirstEnergy Foundation. One check will help sponsor the Central Bradford Triathlon on Oct. 8, while the other one will sponsor Hometown Christmas. The electric utility’s foundation exists to help fund local nonprofits to “help strengthen the social and economic fabric of our communities, according to its website.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) also made an appearance at the building, which use to be her former Towanda office. Her current office is right across the street from the building that houses CBCCC.
The chamber’s previous office was located at 304 Main St. before it was emptied about a year and a half ago, according to Claiborne. She stated that although CBCCC moved into the new building on Aug. 1, the ceremony lets the public know that the chamber’s new home is official.
“This event is both an open house and an ice cream social, so we are trying to get people into the office and show them our new building,” she said. “It’s good to let people know that we have an office now to serve people better.”
Claiborne has worked from home since she became the executive director last year. She stated that it felt good to finally work at a physical location other than her house.
She continues to work as a realtor and broker associate, which she has done for over 16 years, according to CBCCC’s website. She previously served as a chamber member in both Virginia and Florida before moving to Bradford County.
The mission of CBCCC is to “encourage growth and development of business, industry and tourism with a focus on a community which works and moves forward together,” according to its website.
Claiborne stated that the entire chamber is looking forward to many exciting upcoming events. The chamber will be hosting or participating in three prominent public events.
CBCCC will have a bingo tent at Towanda Riverfest from tomorrow to Saturday. The tent will be open tomorrow and Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., while Saturday’s hours will be 3 to 9 p.m.
The chamber will also host the Central Bradford Triathlon on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will start at the Bradford County Airport with registration open at 7 a.m. The event will include a 3.1-mile run, a 3.6-mile paddle on the Susquehanna River and then a 13-mile bike ride.
There will also be the annual Hometown Christmas that will take place during the first weekend in December.
