WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Golfers trekked through wet and gloomy conditions during Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce’s Eighth Annual Golf Tournament at the Towanda Country Club on Friday.
Chamber Board President John Secor said the even is primarily a networking opportunity for chamber members. Although he wished the weather was more favorable, Secor was glad everybody could still be out and interact with their fellow members.
“We do a donation every single year to a military sponsored organization with the event’s proceeds,” said Secor.
Recently they donated to the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park.
“If anybody enjoys golf, good food and enjoying good people, they can come and participate,” he said.
A total of 18 teams participated in a four person scramble format and prizes were given out after the tournament.
The cost of participation is $300 for a team of four or $75 per person and the tournament is open to the public, so even non-chamber members can participate.
Towanda Country Club Owner Joe Acla welcomed participants to the event and told them to be careful of the extremely wet grounds and use caution when driving.
The event marked the first golf tournament supervised by the new CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne, who has had the role for two weeks now.
Claiborne said she is excited about her new role and has been busy so far working on the finishing touches of the tournament and making calls to coordinate people and event plans.
“I’m looking forward to getting the chamber up and running with networking events in the community,” she said.
She has been a real estate broker for 17 years and said her career has given her experience networking and event planning that is needed for the chamber and its tournaments.
“We have more teams than what we were expecting, so we are hoping to build from here and I think everyone is going to have a great day,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.