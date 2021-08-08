TOWANDA BOROUGH — All dancers were welcomed in Towanda as long as they could pull off their best square and round dance moves on Saturday.
The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce hosted an evening square and round dance in Towanda’s Progress Building parking lot.
The McNett Country Band performed various country songs that inspired attendees to assemble in the parking lot and dance together.
Bradford County residents of all ages were all smiles and laughs as they danced as one big group.
CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne said that the event is an opportunity for her organization to give back to the community and see residents have a fun time.
She also stated that the only money being raised is the food trucks and everything else was free and covered by sponsorship.
