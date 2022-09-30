CBCCC prepares for first Towanda triathlon

 Photo provided by the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce

TOWANDA — A local chamber of commerce is gearing up for a big multi-sport event that will test the endurance of its participants.

The Central Bradford Triathlon will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 and will encompass running, kayaking and biking throughout the Towanda area. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the triathlon will begin at 9 a.m. The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event.

