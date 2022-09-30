CBCCC prepares for first Towanda triathlon

TOWANDA — A local chamber of commerce is gearing up for a big multi-sport event that will test the endurance of its participants.
The Central Bradford Triathlon will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 and will encompass running, kayaking and biking throughout the Towanda area. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the triathlon will begin at 9 a.m. The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event.
Specifically, participants can expect to engage in a three mile run that starts at the Bradford County Airport. Next, there will be a 3.6 mile paddle on the Susquehanna River followed by a 13.8 mile bike ride back to the airport, according to CBCCC’s website. Awards will be given out at the airport afterwards.
“We are hoping for good weather and for everyone to be safe and have a good time,” said CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne.
She stated that around 26 people have registered for it so far. The course is expected to take around two hours to complete for the first place winner, Claiborne estimated. This event will be the first time that the chamber has done a triathlon.
“It’s exciting and there is a lot involved with this type of event,” she noted.
Claiborne stated that Towanda area fire and police departments will help with traffic control to ensure safety.
“There are a lot of moving parts to a triathlon with people going from running to water, so we’ll have a water safety crew too,” she said.
People can still sign-up or even arrive to spectate as finalists make their way back to the airport, Claiborne stated. She encourages everyone in the local area to check out an event that will be a first for the Towanda area.
For more information, go to the Facebook pages of CBCCC or Central Bradford Triathlon. To register, go to the event’s link on active.com.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.