TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce highlighted the past year with a St. Patrick’s Day themed dinner Wednesday evening at the Towanda Fire Hall to bring some luck to 2022.
Guests were all smiles as they socialized with other chamber members decked out in green attire for the occasion. Around 80 people were in attendance for an event that was two years in the making. The chamber’s annual dinner was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s nice to be back here after missing the last two years,” said Chamber Board President John Secor. “We are really happy that we can finally do this again.”
Secor took a moment to hold a vote on the chamber’s 2022 budget, which members passed, and then it was back to the festivities.
No awards to individuals or businesses were given out at this year’s event, which has been typically done at past dinner meetings, stated CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne. The chamber focused on making this year’s event more of a fun-filled and enjoyable public event, instead of a standard typical meeting, she said.
Although there were no awards, people still had the chance to win multiple prizes. Attendees could win $200 worth of lottery tickets or a two night stay at The Hatch House Bed & Breakfast. Prizes were even given for the best green outfit.
One of the most entertaining moments was the dessert dash. People had the chance to claim a dish on the dessert table that includes sweets like chocolate peanut butter cheesecake, banana cream pie, apple pie and carrot cake. When a table’s number was called, someone from that table had to race to the dessert table and place a stick with their table number into their preferred dessert to claim it.
“This turned out very well and everybody looked like they had a great time here,” said Claiborne.
For more information on the chamber, visit www.towandawysox.com or its Facebook page at Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.