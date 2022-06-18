WYSOX — There were perfect weather conditions on Friday for golfers in the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce’s Ninth Annual Golf Tournament at the Towanda Golf Club.
A total of 27 teams made their way through all 18 holes on a sunny morning with blue skies. The turnout and participation was greater than last year’s tournament, which had 18 teams.
The tournament raises funds for the CBCCC’s community events throughout the year, such as street dances and its Hometown Christmas, according to CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne.
“I believe this is the largest one that the chamber has ever had, so its good to see so many people here,” she said.
Claiborne has been the executive director for a full year now and she said that her tenure has already been eventful and busy.
She stated that last year was limited in what they could do because of COVID-19. This year, the CBCCC brought back door prize raffles and breakfast for attendees.
“It feels good to get everyone back out into the community again,” she said. “Everyone looks like they are having a good time and excited to golf on a sunny day.”
If people would like to be involved in the tournament next year, Claiborne recommended that people sign-up early. This year, so many teams were interested that she had to turn some away.
The CBCCC thanked all of its sponsors, volunteers and golfers for their support and contributions at the tournament.
