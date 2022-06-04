The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania will hold its board of directors meeting in Bradford County from June 9 to 10.
On June 9, CCAP board members and staff will meet at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Wysox from 11 to 11:45 a.m. for a bus tour that will departure at noon. The tour will include features of Bradford County like the Liberty Power Project and Eureka Resources. An evening dinner will be held at Grovedale Winery in Wyalusing.
The CCAP’s board meeting will take place on June 10 at the Bradford County Emergency Management Operations Center from 8 a.m. to noon.
Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller serves as the CCAP president for a one-year term that started on Jan. 1 and will end on Dec. 31. He stated that the summer board meeting is traditionally held in the president’s county.
“It’s a great opportunity to showcase our county and all that we have here, especially as a rural area to the other commissioners from different Pennsylvania counties,” Miller said.
He also stated that the tour will highlight the county’s natural beauty that residents enjoy as well as the economic opportunity from industries like natural gas.
In August, the CCAP will elect a new president at its annual conference for a one-year term that will start on Jan. 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.