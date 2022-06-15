TOWANDA — The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania held its two-day Board of Directors meeting in Bradford County on June 9 and 10. The CCAP is a statewide association that represents all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
During their visit, board members went on a tour, where they got to see county sites including the Bradford County Museum, the Hamilton Liberty Power Project and Eureka Resources. The Liberty project is a natural gas station that can supply up to one million homes and is the first plant in the Marcellus Shale region. Eureka Resources takes produced water from natural gas and extracts chlorides that can be sold as pool salts.
“It was an honor to be able to showcase Bradford County’s rural charm to commissioners across the state,” said CCAP President and Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller. “This was a great opportunity to show that a county can maintain natural beauty while moving forward with economic growth.”
Miller serves as the CCAP president for a one-year term that started on Jan. 1 and will end on Dec. 31. He stated that the summer board meeting is traditionally held in the president’s county. Miller is the second Bradford County commissioner to serve as CCAP president since John E. Snedeker in 1943.
“Daryl has done an exceptional job at representing both Bradford County and CCAP this year,” said CCAP Executive Director Lisa Schaefer. “His commitment to strengthening the 66 counties in addition to his own has helped us make great strides in 2022.”
In August, the CCAP will elect a new president at its annual conference for a one-year term that will start on Jan. 1, 2023.
