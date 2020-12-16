CDC holiday gathering advice, rising numbers of COVID-19 in Bradford County (free to read)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new related deaths in Bradford County on Tuesday.
In the past week, the county saw 260 new confirmed cases and five related deaths.
So far this month, the county has seen 480 new confirmed cases and 11 related deaths according to Tuesday’s data from the DOH.
Bradford County had seen 49 COVID-19 related deaths with 27 confirmed to be represented by residents of long-term care facilities.
Tuesday’s increase in confirmed cases marked 2,166 total cases of the virus in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Bradford County Manor reported no new cases among residents this week in the latest update on Tuesday.
The update said that 100 residents have had COVID-19 and are considered recovered, 20 have gone home, and the cumulative total remained at 123 confirmed resident cases.
As the manor continues to watch for symptoms and test staff for COVID-19, the update said that 73 of 75 staff members were considered recovered; one left employment.
The cumulative total was 76 confirmed cases of the virus among manor staff members.
There were 9,556 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the department from across the state by midnight on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 509,320.
The DOH said there were 6,026 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19, “double the peak in the spring.”
Of the hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 1,249 patients were being treated in the ICU.
On Tuesday, a press release from the DOH advised food safety measures for Pennsylvanians to consider as Christmas and the holidays are quickly approaching.
“We know that one of the best parts of the holiday season is spending time with those we love, but this year, we must rethink what that looks like,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, “This holiday season, choose to celebrate with the people in your household and virtually connect with your loved ones. It is essential that we all follow the orders in place and do all we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 to protect our health system and our hospitals.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that anyone who isn’t cooking should stay out of the kitchen for COVID-19 and food safety.
The CDC advised that Pennsylvanians should bring their own food, drinks, cups, plates, utensils, and single-use salad dressing and condiment packets if they must attend holiday gatherings.
The DOH still recommends against gatherings with non-household members in general during this time of statewide increases in cases of the virus.
“The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are at the highest points we have seen,” Dr. Levine said, “As I have said many times, the virus knows no boundaries, even between family members. It is imperative that everyone follows the safety measures laid out throughout the pandemic to protect themselves, loved ones, and all Pennsylvanians.”
The CDC also recommended that Pennsylvanians join the more than 696,000 residents who have downloaded the COVID Alert PA app on their phones.
“The app uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology and the exposure notification system developed by Apple and Google to help notify and give public health guidance to anyone who may have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the press release read.
Masks/face coverings are required at all businesses and whenever leaving home, according to the DOH. The mitigation guidelines and social distancing practices are also vital to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
