Those who are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear masks or physically distance themselves with a few exceptions, the CDC reported Thursday.
According to Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, Pennsylvania has automatically implemented this guidance, although vaccinated individuals will still be required to wear face coverings and social distance in compliance with a business’ regulations or if otherwise required by law.
Masks and social distancing will still be required in all circumstances for those who are unvaccinated until at least 70% of the population ages 18 and older receive their shots. Face coverings and social distancing
“This is another incentive to get the vaccine that is now easily and conveniently available,” Beam said.
On Wednesday, Pfizer received approval for its vaccine to be used with children ages 12 and 15 with parental consent.
Speaking about the change Thursday, Dr. Philip Heavner, Guthrie’s chairman of pediatrics, said this age group represents around 17 million people in the United States, and being able to vaccinate them is another step to “getting back to our normal lives.” The will just have to separate the Pfizer vaccine from other vaccinations by two weeks.
“Communities aren’t too concerned with these people getting very sick, although there have been some cases in this age group who have gotten very sick, but it will protect them in a way that if they are exposed, they won’t have to be quarantined, so it will make their life easier from that standpoint. It will help protect them from the virus and help contain the spread of the virus.”
Although Heavner has heard some concerns about how the vaccine could affect future fertility, he said there is no evidence to suggest any impact on a child’s ability to one day be a parent.
Parents can obtain more information or a consent form at www.guthrie.org/vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.