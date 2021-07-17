WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – In one part of the Mt. Pisgah State Park grounds, guests gathered to learn about the connection between dinosaurs and birds before being led on a guided bird walk with the Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society. Nearby, animals such as finnsheep were available for petting. Elsewhere, a variety of animal skulls drew children in to an interactive archaeology activity as live music played nearby. And at Stephen Foster Lake, an underwater drone was ready to show visitors the depths below the surface.
It was all part of the Bradford County Conservation District’s 65th anniversary celebration Friday, which also featured recognition from state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), and state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68).
“BCCD has developed a strong reputation for the highest quality of service throughout its history,” Yaw said. “It has become a leader in the community and a model that is worthy of emulation. Over the years, those in leadership positions, as well as its staff members, have contributed in a tremendous way to its growth and development.”
The Bradford County Conservation District was established with one staff member in 1956 – 11 years after the Soil Conservation District Act was passed by the General Assembly. The law originally created conservation districts to promote the conservation of soil and water among farmers, according to a state conservation district fact sheet.
But as Bradford County Conservation District Manager Kathy Yeakel pointed out, their operations have expanded over the years an now address a variety of natural resource concerns. In fact, BCCD hired a forest specialist earlier this year, which had been a goal going back 60 years, and is currently implementing its American Eel Program.
“Now we have 17 staff. We’ve grown our programs over the years and have been able to branch out,” Yeakel said.
She attributed the BCCD’s success over the years to the knowledge and talent of its staff, and said their great ideas helps build programming.
“We’re successful because our staff are good at what they do, and getting out in the public and doing education is what we’re here for,” Yeakel said.
The educational mission was apparent as BCCD staff members and those from other participating organizations interacted with guests on a variety of topics.
Jonathan VanNoy of Canton, who is also a BCCD employee, was out enjoying the day with sons Caleb and Christian when they were drawn to Binghamton University’s Public Archaeology Facility display.
There, Project Director Andrea Zlotucha Kozub introduced them to an activity involving animal skulls.
“This says sheep, and this is a picture of a sheep skeleton. So, which of these skulls do you think belongs to a sheep?” she asked the children. “Over here, do you think you can find a chicken skull?”
According to Director Laurie Miroff, the Public Archaeology Facility is able to go on to future construction sites that involve federal or state money, or a federal or state permit, to perform archaeology and record any historical artifacts that are of cultural importance.
“It’s always exciting to me,” Miroff said about the finding of artifacts. “My favorite is that I found half of a tiny little miniature pot, an indigenous pot dating back to 1400 A.D. that was just perfectly made. It was sliced top to bottom. It was beautiful.”
That finding, she said, was just above the New York state border in the town of Ashland.
Miroff said public outreach is an important part of what they do. In addition to attending events like Friday’s anniversary recognition, the Public Archaeology Facility welcomes school groups to its laboratory facilities, allows youth to work alongside professional archaeologists as part of a summer program, and holds talks in communities where they are working.
At the Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club, President Inga Wells had a variety of fossils on display, with some indicative of the area’s life as the shifting of the continents first began as part of the Devonian Period 416 to 359 million years ago.
“Most of the rocks that we find are from that age,” she said. “ … We were located near the equator, so we had Caribbean weather, nice lagoons, corals and that kind of stuff.”
Around the coal mines in the Barclay Mountain area, Wells said people still find woolly mammoth and mastodon fossils.
For children, the Che-Hanna table offered a chance to dig for fossils in the sand or to paint fossils. Wells was also letting people know about the 51st Annual Gem and Mineral Show coming up on Oct. 9 and 10 at the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall following disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Wells said they hope to return to their usual spring time frame for the event in 2022.
As people made their way to the variety of displays, Yeakel said, “I’m just glad we had this opportunity today to do this for everybody.”
