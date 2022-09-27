Celebrating Life Festival draws crowd in Canton

CANTON — A warm and bright Saturday marked the third annual Celebrating Life Community Festival in Canton.
The festival took place in the yard of the Canton Church of Christ and spilled over onto a blocked off section of North Minnequa Avenue.
CANTON — A warm and bright Saturday marked the third annual Celebrating Life Community Festival in Canton.
The festival took place in the yard of the Canton Church of Christ and spilled over onto a blocked off section of North Minnequa Avenue.
Visitors were welcomed to the event with live shows interspersed throughout the day.
Ted Bown, one of the organizers of the event, said they wanted variety from the shows.
“Right now Keith Dewey is singing gospel, later we’ll have Joyful Warrior Fitness put on a show. We wanted things that were different,” Bown said.
The festival was started by members of the Church of Christ in the heart of covid-19 lockdowns in 2020. Bowen stated that it was important to them to provide people going through isolation with a sense of community.
“We were as safe as could be, we have this big space for social distancing and people who wanted to wore masks. It was important to everyone to bring people together and provide a sense of fellowship,” Bown explained.
Now, Bown said, the event has gotten bigger than ever. This year’s event was also attended by representatives from the Canton chapter of The Knights of Columbus, who were selling food to raise funds for the Pennsylvania Special Olympics. Bradford/Sullivan Drug and Alcohol was also present, with a table of literature for those seeking help.
“We wanted there to be a bunch of groups in the business of making people’s lives better,” Bown said.
Young attendees to the free festival could play a host of games spread out in the road, decorate the sidewalks with chalk, and get their faces painted by members of Joyful Warrior Fitness. Numerous corhole boards lined the yard waiting for teams to try their hand.
Bown expected a few hundred people to come and go through the event Saturday, and the groups that came had plenty to stay busy with as they marked the changing of the seasons.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
