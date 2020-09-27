CANTON – Cornhole bags flew, music rang out and dogs wandered the grass in Canton Saturday as the Canton Church of Christ hosted the “Celebrating Life Community Festival.”
Tammy Williams, event organizer and leader of the church’s Mission and Evangelism Committee, explained that the festival was born as a hybrid alternative to the annual Canton Block Party and Canton Drug Awareness Rally, which were both cancelled due to COVID-19.
Williams said that in such an “out of the ordinary” year, the church wanted to provide a way for citizens to “get out, be with people to enjoy music, love on each other and share in fellowship with each other.”
“We wanted to bring people together to not be fearful, to continue to be together and to live life as normally as possible in this difficult time so we decided this is something that we wanted to do,” Williams commented.
The festival included a corn hole tournament, live music, food and a Dog’s Got Talent contest and walk and saw “beautiful weather” and good attendance.
Addiction awareness materials were also available at the festival, incorporating resources that are usually found at the Canton Drug Awareness rally.
“We want to put God first and in the center and if it wasn’t for God this wouldn’t have happened today, and I truly believe that,” Williams continued. “Everybody has a gift and everybody was using their gift.”
Williams thanked the many volunteers and donors that were involved in Saturday’s festival.
