TOWANDA BOROUGH – Families were lined up, with children eager to celebrate Dr. Seuss at J. Andrew Morrow Primary School Thursday. However, it was a little different than the indoor, ice cream celebrations of years past.
Vehicles slowly made their way across the front of the school as part of a drive through birthday party in honor of the famous children’s author. Inside, some of the young students dressed up for the occasion as they were given books, activities and snacks at different stations through car windows.
Kids excitedly greeted Hart and their teachers as their rides stopped at each table. Students also had a chance to say “hi” to Thing One and Thing Two and the Cat in the Hat, who played a snare drum to the music projected from the loud speaker. A variety of Seuss-inspired decorations were also on display around the main entrance.
“We’re celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday despite COVID,” Principal Dawn Hart exclaimed between greeting families who were passing by.
However, there weren’t plans for a celebration until around two weeks ago. Hart said the school typically holds four family engagements a year, but had to forgo some of them due to COVID-19.
“Then we thought, ‘Hey, why don’t we do a drive through,’ and here we are,” she said. “And it’s awesome.”
The resulting celebration was part of a collaborative school-wide effort along with the district’s usual strong support of the outreach.
“Everyone just jumped in,” she said.
With the potential for 360 students to be driven through the event, 15 minute blocks were reserved for each grade.
Even with the different format, Hart said they were happy to be able to provide the celebration for students.
“We found a way to make it happen,” she said. “It’s just a bit different, that’s all.”
