Tunkhannock – With the warm summer weather, fair season is back to celebrate rich agricultural history and the hard work of local farmers. Annual fairs are a great opportunity for families to learn, celebrate and spend time together while having food, rides and entertainment.
The 147th Troy Fair with main act Chris Janson will take place from July 24 to July 29. Janson will preform on July 26, but there are also other grandstand shows including tractor pulls, bullride mania and demo derbies.
On August 14 to 19, the 165th Annual Harford Fair comes to Susquehanna County with classic car cruise-in, truck pulls, tractor pulls, a woodman’s contest, a bullride mania rodeo and the Havoc at Harford demolition derby. Country singer-songwriter Priscilla Block will perform August 17.
The 171st Annual Sullivan County Fair will take place in Forksville August 30 through September 3 with live music, local vendors, food and rides. In the grandstands, there will be tractor and truck pulls, horse pulls, a home talent night, a demo derby and more.
The Wyoming County Fair in Meshoppen will be the final fair of the season, happening from August 30 through September 4. The headlining show will be country star Warren Zeiders with guest Nate Hosie on September 2, but there will also be daily shows, a pop-up farmers market, the Bands & Beers concert and so much more.
To get a fair brochure, call or visit the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau at 570-836-5434 or 5405 SR 6, Tunkhannock, PA, 18657. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
