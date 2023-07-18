Tunkhannock – With the warm summer weather, fair season is back to celebrate rich agricultural history and the hard work of local farmers. Annual fairs are a great opportunity for families to learn, celebrate and spend time together while having food, rides and entertainment.

The 147th Troy Fair with main act Chris Janson will take place from July 24 to July 29. Janson will preform on July 26, but there are also other grandstand shows including tractor pulls, bullride mania and demo derbies.