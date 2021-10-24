WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Library System of Bradford County celebrated an upcoming space launch and the accomplishments of women in STEM at Mt. Pisgah State Park on Saturday.
The organization held the event at the park’s nature center where they displayed a poster exhibit consisting of travel and horror posters based on the exoplanets and another on women in STEM throughout history.
The event promoted NASA’s upcoming space launch of the James Webb Space Telescope on Dec. 18 from French Guiana.
The telescope will travel through space, take photographs of the planets “and will help search for signs of potential habitability among the thousands of exoplanets scientists have discovered in recent years,” according to NASA’s website.
“It’s going to supersede what the Hubble Space Telescope accomplished,” said Lea Chisum, the library system administrator. “We’ll see beyond Pluto in detail that we have never seen before and that’s exciting.”
There was also a presentation on Troy native Wrexie Louise Leonard (1867-1937) who was an assistant to astronomer Percival Lowell who studied the planets Mercury, Venus, Mars and Jupiter.
She was part of the scientific team that searched for a ninth planet nicknamed “Planet X” and served as the business manager of the Lowell Observatory, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Leonard is buried next to her parents Renseleur Wilder and Louise Adeline Alvord Leonard and her sister Laura Helen Leonard Goodell in Oak Hill Cemetery in Troy.
A Girl Scouts STEM van was at the event to encourage girls to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, said Melanie Moon, a manager for the Girl Scouts of NYPenn Pathways.
She also had participants conduct STEM-related crafts where kids made replica double-stranded DNA molecules using Twizzlers and gummy bears.
A pop-up planetarium was presented by the Vestal-based Kopernik Observatory and Science Museum at Mt. Pisgah, which projected images of the night sky and its constellations inside the pop-up.
Chisum said that the event served to promote knowledge and scientific achievements in all of its diverse forms.
“We celebrate anything information-wise that people are interested in and that extends to the sciences and creativity,” she said.
