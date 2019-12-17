WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The Wysox Township zoning hearing board granted a special exception to Bay Communications for the purpose of building a cell phone tower on Fall Run Road on Monday evening.
The proposed 179-foot tower slated to be built on 1939 Fall Run Road will add T-Mobile cell phone coverage from the Glen Road area of Wysox Township to Rome Borough to the area of Keene Summit Road. Bay Communications has entered into a lease with the landowners, William and Heather Haney, to build the tower. Exact coverage areas cannot be predicted due to the hilly nature of the local terrain, according to Bay Communications representative John Lynch.
“It’s a challenging coverage area,” Lynch told the board.
Lynch said in the hearing that it is the objective of the project to provide coverage along main arteries of the area, namely Route 467 and Route 187 and subsequently the areas in between. The prediction of the coverage range is roughly two miles in each direction of the tower.
T-Mobile is the only cell phone service provider that has agreed to provide service from the tower, but Lynch said in the hearing that other service providers may attach themselves. He added that there are no imminent plans for other service providers to be added, but that typically when one service provider comes into an area others follow and that the company’s future use for the tower includes other carriers.
Lynch said that Bay Communications originally looked for an existing structure to place the tower on but could find no suitable location, necessitating the construction of a new tower on the high elevation ridge on Fall Run Road.
The tower’s construction, which includes a 100 by 100 foot base, eight foot fence, and a 10 by 20 foot equipment pad with a diesel generator on a 200 by 200 foot plot, is expected to be completed and functional in the spring.
The zoning hearing board quorum of James Isaac and Mark Kocan found that Bay Communications satisfied all prerequisites for a special exception and unanimously moved to grant the exception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.