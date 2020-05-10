Census self-response rates still low for Bradford County communities

Several Bradford County communities are still at risk of being vastly underrepresented in the 2020 U.S. Census.
As of Saturday afternoon, Bradford County’s lowest self-response rates – or rates of households responding via website, email, or phone – were Burlington Borough with 5.9%, Wyalusing Borough with 10.1%, New Albany Borough with 10.4%, Overton Township with 16.9%, Canton Township with 30%, Ulster Township with 32.1%, Armenia Township with 33.6%, Franklin Township with 35.9%, and LeRoy Township with 36.6%.
Overall, Bradford County is a little less than 12% away from hitting its 2010 U.S. Census response rate of 65.4%.
Assistant Regional Census Manager Roxanne Wallace stressed the importance of the census for securing resources as the county and state level.
“It helps determine the funding for schools, hospitals, emergency services,” she continued. “It helps determine how much money will go to things like Head Start, WIC, Meals on Wheels.”
Wallace also encouraged residents to document children under five years old in their household, who have historically been the most undercounted group. This includes babies if born on or before April 1, even if they were still in the hospital.
“We want to make sure we count the children so we have funding go to services that provide for the children,” she said.
Wallace stressed that the census takes less than 10 minutes to complete, and information shared through it is well protected.
“By law, we cannot share any personal identifying information. Only data is extracted from the questionnaire. We cannot and do not share with any entities, not law enforcement, ICE, child support services, zoning, and so on,” she explained. “And, as a census employee, we are sworn to a lifetime oath of privacy and confidentiality.”
Those needing to fill out their census can call (844) 330-2020 or visit 2020census.gov.
“While your home, please complete your 2020 Census or call us so we can complete your census form,” said Wallace. “Every form counts.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau is still hiring in Bradford County, with pay ranging from $18.50 to $20.50 per hour with flexible part-time hours.
