The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, chaired by stat Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), will hold a virtual public hearing starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday to examine rural aviation and the decision by American Airlines to drop flights from many smaller U.S. cities, including Williamsport.
“Rural areas are at a disadvantage because transportation options are often limited,” Yaw said. “This has profound implications for rural communities, particularly now during the pandemic. Maintaining passenger flights to and from our rural airports is vital to economic recovery.”
The hearing will focus on demand for reliable air service, rural transportation and logistical impacts, impacts to area businesses, and access to health care.
At this time, the presenters scheduled for the public hearing are: Jennie A. Granger, deputy secretary for multimodal transportation, and Anthony J. McCloskey, director of the Bureau of Aviation, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation; Richard Howell, executive director of the Williamsport Regional Airport; Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce; and Brent Fish, president of Fish Real Estate, Inc.
The board will be joined by local, state, and federal elected officials.
The public hearing will be held via Zoom webinar. Attendees are asked to register in advance at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DEFFXmzZRSmiKHWDncb6yA.
