Three local municipalities will receive state funds to help update a regional comprehensive plan.
A total of $19,000 will go to Towanda Borough and the townships of Towanda and North Towanda for the purpose of updating the 2008 Central Bradford Region Comprehensive Plan. The municipalities will update data and strategies within the plan.
The funds are part of a larger $235,500 allocation through the Municipal Assistance Program for nine projects in eight counties. Those counties would include Adams, Allegheny, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Clearfield, Lycoming and Venango.
“Communities must continue to evolve as the needs of their residents change,” Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday. “It is important for counties, townships, and boroughs to meet these needs through the reevaluation of zoning and comprehensive plans. This MAP funding is essential to help communities pave the way to the future.”
The approved funds were approved by the Department of Community and Economic Development and will go towards updating local zoning and comprehensive plans. Updates will reflect changes over the last decade from impacts of the natural gas industry on the local economy and help structure local municipalities’ goals, according to DCED.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.