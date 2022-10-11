Central Bradford Triathlon dashes across Towanda

Participants in the first Central Bradford Triathlon were off to the races at the Bradford County Airport Saturday morning.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — The Towanda area was home to a major multi-sport event Saturday morning for the community to either participate in or spectate.

The first Central Bradford Triathlon began with participants racing off at the Bradford County Airport and making their way across various distances. The event was organized by the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce. Triathlons have been held in the Towanda area in years past, but this is the first one conducted by CBCCC.

