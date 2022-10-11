Central Bradford Triathlon dashes across Towanda

TOWANDA — The Towanda area was home to a major multi-sport event Saturday morning for the community to either participate in or spectate.
The first Central Bradford Triathlon began with participants racing off at the Bradford County Airport and making their way across various distances. The event was organized by the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce. Triathlons have been held in the Towanda area in years past, but this is the first one conducted by CBCCC.
The triathlon consisted of a three mile run from the airport and through Towanda Borough. After the run, participants had to paddle 3.6 miles down the Susquehanna River and then go on a 13.8 mile bike ride back to the airport, according to CBCCC’s website.
The top three overall finishers of the triathlon and their times were: Leland Loziere, 1.39:13.98; Greg Johnston, 1:42:12.39; and Christopher Kuhar, 1:45:06.23. The top overall team was “2/3 Sober” consisting of Chris Carr, Bradley O’Connor and Dutch BLokzel, according to CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne.
There were around 42 sign-ups for the triathlon that served as a fundraiser for CBCCC’s future public events, Claiborne stated.
“It’s pretty exciting and it’s nice to see it all come together after we have worked on it since January,” she said. “We have been meeting monthly planning it.”
CBCCC member Roger Hatch stated that the triathlon was perfect for showcasing the Towanda area, particularly the airport.
“We are happy to see an event like this in the area because it has a lot to offer to people,” Hatch said.
The event allows participants to engage with the region’s waterways due to the kayaking component of the race, he stated. Hatch wishes that the event inspires spectators to make use of the local area’s natural resources.
CBCCC members hope that their triathlon is the first of many more to come in the near future. Hatch stated that the Towanda event was the third in a series of regional triathlons. the other two were the Wyalusing North Branch Triathlon in August and the Penn-York Valley Triathlon on Sept. 24.
Organizers stated their appreciation for the event’s sponsors, volunteers and participants, as well as the support of local EMA providers.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
