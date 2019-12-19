SAYRE BOROUGH — Departing Sayre Borough councilmen Gene Cerutti and Bob Flick each now have large plaques to remember the highlights from their public service over the years.
The plaques were presented by Mayor Henry Farley during Wednesday’s meeting on behalf of the council and borough employees.
Cerutti joined the council 12 years ago, “and he brought to us his business acumen from his years in the administration of the Athens schools, which we really appreciated,” Farley explained. “He taught us a lot, helped us understand things, made us think, and we appreciate the fact that he gave these many years to Sayre Borough.”
Cerutti, whose work included around a decade as chairman of the borough’s Administration Committee, said the past 12 years have been very rewarding.
“I had a lot of great people to work with, who were receptive to different things that I brought up. And, of course, I had a great borough manager to work with, and I feel we’ve gotten a lot of good things done,” Cerutti said.
Flick, who joined the board 10 years ago, was recognized as a man who loves Sayre.
“He is Mr. Sayre. He’s all about Sayre,” Farley explained. “When you look at his plaque, you can tell. ... We appreciate all you’ve done for the borough.”
Like Cerutti, Flick said he was able to work with many great people over the years, including former Mayor Denny Thomas and former Mayor and Councilman Bill Hickey. He also credited those who have served as mentors during what he called “a learning experience.”
“I think I can look back and say that Sayre is in a better place. We have a lot of things where we can show what we have done,” he said, referencing the new Department of Public Works building they were meeting, the new police station across the railroad tracks, Island Pond improvements, and various infrastructure projects throughout the borough.
“Thank you for letting me serve you people,” Flick added.
A reorganizational meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2020, in the DPW building’s community room. There, newly elected council members Jessica Meyer and Cori Belles will join the re-elected Irene Slocum and Patrick Gillette for a swearing-in ceremony.
