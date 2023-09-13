CFTT, Eagles Mere-Laporte Lions Club raise funds for Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY — Two regional organizations have teamed up to bestow funds for charitable causes within Sullivan County.
The Eagles Mere-Laporte Lions Club and the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers entered into a recent partnership. The Lions Club contributed $1,500 in matching donations to CFTT for grants that seek to improve the lives of Sullivan County residents. The Mike Getz, David A. DeWire, and Thomas W. “Doc” Shoemaker & Stefana H. “Stevie” Shoemaker scholarship funds will each receive a $500 match from the Eagles Mere-Laporte Lions Club.
“It was the hope of the Lions Club that individuals and businesses would see the value of giving back to their communities, creating positive change,” said Tom Shoemaker, the CFTT board chair and Lions Club board member.
Based in Sayre, CFTT is a nonprofit that serves the counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, Pa., and Tioga County, N.Y.
“We are thrilled to be given the opportunity to boost these funds that help so many Sullivan County high school seniors in years past, present, and future,” said CFTT President/CEO Charity Field.
CFTT encourages the public to contribute donations “to sustain your favorite local nonprofits and high school scholarships beyond a single fiscal year. The donation is invested to earn revenue to fund a donor’s charitable goals. The original principal value is kept intact, while the investment earnings are distributed to the organizations desired by the donor. An endowment fund is held permanently, allowing donors to support the causes they care about forever.”
