CFTT, Eagles Mere-Laporte Lions Club raise funds for Sullivan County

The Eagles Mere-Laporte Lions Club and the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers unveiled a recent matching grant challenge. The Lions Club matched $1,500 in donations to CFTT for Sullivan County. Pictured are Dave Carson and Tom Shoemaker, members of both CFTT and the Eagle Mere-Laporte Lions Club, as well as CFTT President/CEO Charity Field.

 Photo provided by Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers

SULLIVAN COUNTY — Two regional organizations have teamed up to bestow funds for charitable causes within Sullivan County.

The Eagles Mere-Laporte Lions Club and the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers entered into a recent partnership. The Lions Club contributed $1,500 in matching donations to CFTT for grants that seek to improve the lives of Sullivan County residents. The Mike Getz, David A. DeWire, and Thomas W. “Doc” Shoemaker & Stefana H. “Stevie” Shoemaker scholarship funds will each receive a $500 match from the Eagles Mere-Laporte Lions Club.