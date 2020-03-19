SAYRE — The scholarship application deadlines for scholarships administered by the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers have been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus. The Community Foundation coordinates many of its scholarships with the school districts guidance offices. They will continue that coordination.
However, until it becomes clearer when those school districts will reopen they will reschedule the scholarship deadlines in coordination with area school districts guidance offices. “Given the situation and uncertainty of when school districts can reopen it simply makes more sense to reset the deadlines when we have more information,” said Suzanne Lee, president. “When that time comes students and parents may contact their districts guidance offices and the Community Foundation’s website for information.”
The Community Foundation serves Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County, New York.
