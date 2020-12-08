Agencies across Bradford County have been awarded $8,000 combined in grant funding through the 2020 Robert J. Sullivan grant program.
The program, which is provided by the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, is dedicated to supporting residents of Bradford County.
The awards consist of $4,250 to the T.A.C.O. Food Pantry in order to provide emergency food to those in need; $1,250 to the Bradford County Heritage Association for the Farm Days 1866 educational programming for fourth grade students in public, private, and home schooling; $1,000 to the Endless Mountain Mission Center to help with utilities; $1,000 to Special Olympics to continue providing opportunities for those with disabilities in the county; and $500 to the Wyalusing Valley Museum for technology improvements to help create history videos for educational programs.
“The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and its Bradford County Advisory Board is committed to making an immediate impact by following the wishes of a former Bradford County resident Robert J. Sullivan,” said Suzanne Lee, president and CEO of the CFTT. “His legacy is his commitment to the people of Bradford County where he lived and worked. Through his generosity a substantial impact will be made by supporting projects and programs that will make a real difference in improving the health and welfare of the people of Bradford County”
She added, “This level of investment in our area is a shining example of what one individual chose to do with their legacy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.