SAYRE – The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) is currently accepting grant applications for the Robert J. Sullivan Fund and the David & Carol Keeffe Youth Fund.
Robert J. Sullivan Fund Announces $8,000 Grant Cycle
The Robert J. Sullivan Fund is a competitive grant-making program funded through the legacy of Robert J. Sullivan, a former resident and businessman from Bradford County. Its purpose is to strengthen communities and improve the quality of life in Bradford County through assisting local non-profits attain their missions. There is $8,000 available to grant.
The CFTT supports a wide variety of projects, but the Robert J. Sullivan Fund does restrict itself to organizations located in or providing services to residents of Bradford County, classified as nonprofit charitable organization under section 501©(3) of the IRS code, or publicly supported organizations such as school districts and municipalities.
David & Carol Keeffe Youth Fund Announces $2,300 Grant Cycle
The Bradford County Bar Association has partnered with the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and established the David & Carol Keeffe Youth Fund, which provides funding for support improving outcomes for youth from birth through career readiness, benefitting Bradford County resident’s quality of life and economy.
This fund honors the memory of longtime residents; David was a well-respected attorney and Carol was known for her love of children.
The amount available to grant is $2,300 for the support of youth and family programming.
Applications for the Robert J. Sullivan Fund grant program and the David & Carol Keeffe Youth Fund grant program will be accepted via email through Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. Applications can be found on the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers website, www.twintierscf.org.
The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County, N.Y. It is a purely public charity, incorporated as a non-profit, that has been granted 501©(3) status by the IRS. For more information on its work in the community, contact Charity Field at (570) 888.4759, or visit www.twintierscf.org.
