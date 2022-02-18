A local foundation is making scholarships available for high school seniors living in Bradford County.
There are currently 40 scholarship funds and over $123,000 being administered by the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. In 2021, the foundation awarded more than $80,000 in scholarships to 45 local students.
Scholarships are available to high school seniors with plans to attend a four-year college or university, community college or two-year trade or technical school. Applicants for all scholarships must demonstrate individual excellence in community service, leadership, sports, music, academics or other unique characteristics.
Each year, educational scholarships impact the community by providing financial support to students to pursue careers.
“College tuition rates are on the rise and the cost to attend college is becoming increasingly difficult to meet. Higher education isn’t just critical for our children, but it’s also the key to North Central PA’s future,” said Michael Bridgham with the Troy Lions Club, which is a scholarship donor. “This generation of students deserves the same opportunity so many of us have already had… the chance to learn, to explore, and understand what inspires and stimulates them. In the end, the passions and skills they develop through higher education will only serve all of us for years to come.”
CFTT Scholarships , their dollar amounts and the schools that it would award are as follows:
• Donald & LaRene Ayres Scholarship – $4,700: Canton Area High School;
• Tri-County Rural Electric Coop. Scholarship – $2,500: Athens, Canton, and Troy High Schools, in Bradford County, Potter County Schools, and Tioga County (Pennsylvania) schools, all private schools and home schooled in these districts;
• Dr. Jean E. Brenchley Woman of Science Award – $1,000: Canton Area High School;
• Florence Bennett Memorial Scholarship – $1,000: Wyalusing Valley High School;
• John H. Hyde, Jr and Dr. Marcella Hyde Scholarship – $3,700: Canton Area High School;
• Towanda Music Society – $500: Bradford County district high schools;
• Troy Lions Club Huck Scholarship – $1,500: Troy Area High School;
• Victor & Carla Ross Scholarship – $400 per year up to four years: Bradford County district high schools;
• Guthrie Federal Credit Union – Two at $1,000: Waverly and Tioga Central, high schools, all Bradford County schools, parochial and home schooled student in these districts;
• Rockman’s Apparel/Babe and George Tymoski Scholarship – $500: Athens, Sayre high schools and Waverly High School;
For deadline dates, students can go to their guidance office for more information. For more scholarship information and applications, please visit www.twintierscf.org.
To find information on CFTT’s work in the community, contact Suzanne Lee at)570) 888-4759 or via email at slee@twintierscf.org.
