Wyalusing is saying goodbye to a former student and school board member for the past 13 years following the school board reorganization meeting on Wednesday.
Chad Salsman stated that while the law requires him to resign his seat due to his election to the office of Bradford County District Attorney, the decision was not an easy one.
“When I first considered running for district attorney, I had many things to consider — the money it would cost, the time it would take, the inconvenience that campaigning would be to my family, closing my law office,” said Salsman at the meeting. “But the one thing that gave me the most pause was the prospect of leaving the school board.”
Salsman related that he was a student at Wyalusing from kindergarten right up to 12th grade and his loyalty has remained to the school district.
“Serving on the school board has been one of the most fulfilling roles I have ever had,” he said. “I love this school district. I was a student here from kindergarten to 12th grade and am fiercely loyal to the Wyalusing name. To eventually grow up to become president of the board of education is an honor that I never could have imagined. My time as a student in the district is the same number of years that I have served on the board and it was a bit of a shock when I realized that fact. The years have flown by. It has been a privilege to be involved in the decision-making process these past 13 years. I will miss it greatly.”
As Salsman moves on, he said that he feels the school board is being left in capable hands.
“I have been honored to serve with Dr. Bottiglieri who has been a fabulous leader for our district and I hope he stays here for 20 more years — or at least until all of my children have graduated,” he jested. “It has been a pleasure to serve with many different board members over the years. Thank you to the community for allowing me the opportunity to serve. I am pleased to say that the district is in great hands with the current board and I wish them much success.”
Salsman had opened the meeting as an elected temporary president until Matthew Muench was elected as the new school board president and Kent Corson was elected as vice president. Both Muench and Corson have been serving on the school board and Muench was the former vice president. The school board also received a new member in Nick Vanderpool who took the seat of Jean Vande Mark.
Salsman’s resignation will be effective on Jan. 5, 2020 and then the school board will have 30 days to fill his vacancy. According to Salsman, the school board is soliciting applications for the position which is on the school’s website, www.wyalusingrams.com.
Applications will be accepted until Dec. 19 and then the applicants will be interviewed. Those applying are required to have been living for at least a year in Region 2 which encompasses Wyalusing Borough, Wyalusing Township and Herrick Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.