SULLIVAN COUNTY — A three-car crash occurred in Cherry Township on Dec. 21 around 3:57 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
All three vehicles were traveling south in the right lane on Route 487 near Sand Spring Road at the time, according to the police report.
A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado stopped as a school bus was stopped in the other lane with its lights and stop sign activated, police said. A 2008 Ford Explorer came to a stop behind the Silverado when a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander failed to stop and rear ended the Explorer. The impact pushed the Explorer forward and caused it to rear end the Silverado.
The Outlander came to an uncontrolled final rest in the southbound lane and suffered disabling damage to its front end, the police report adds. It was eventually towed away from the scene. The other two vehicles were able to be driven onto Charles Street. The Explorer suffered disabling damage to its front and rear ends and was eventually towed from the scene. The Silverado had minor damage to the back and was able to be driven away.
A passenger of the Outlander was transported by EMS for treatment of suspected minor injuries, while the driver of the Explorer was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.
