WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department is planning some changes to this year’s Fireman’s Carnival, which has traditionally been held across five days in August.
This year, the celebration will take place across four days in July: Wednesday, July 6 to Saturday, July 9; the fireman’s parade will kick off the festivities Wednesday night.
The change in month and length is due to the retirement of the carnival’s usual amusement ride provider, Nonweiler Amusement Midway, Inc., and the need to fit the celebration into another provider’s schedule of events.
This year’s provider will be Double M Amusements out of Lehighton, Pennsylvania.
Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department President Janet Otis said they were notified of the retirement at the end of last year, at which point she began the search for a viable replacement.
“I reached out to probably close to over 30 different amusement companies from Ohio, New York State, New Jersey, Pennsylvania; anybody that comes out to Pennsylvania, I reached out to,” said Otis. “The hard part about it is everybody has their schedules already booked like a year in advance.”
Otis said they had been offered a time slot with one company, but it was at the end of July and would have conflicted with the Troy Fair.
“We were not comfortable going against Troy Fair with other people trying to be out there fundraising too,” said Otis. “We didn’t want to walk on anybody else’s event.”
After declining that offer, Otis said organizers were less than a week away from making the decision to cancel this year’s carnival when they finally heard back from Double M Amusements.
Otis expressed that “change is scary,” and shared some concerns that organizers still have about getting volunteers for this year’s event.
“It is right after the Fourth of July holiday, so we’re kind of leery about that being that people might be on vacation or just coming back from a vacation,” said Otis. “We’re hoping that we can still get the volunteers to come and help out setting up, cause we’ll be setting up two days prior so that’s going to be around July 4.”
The timeframe for event planning is also shortened this year, as organizers would normally have started planning at the end of November. Between the months of searching for an amusement company and carnival being moved a month ahead, they are out five months of planning time.
“Our planning cycle is very short,” said Otis. “Some of the games and stuff that we usually have, we might not do this year. ... It’s going to look a little bit different, but we hope still feels like homecoming for everybody.”
Otis expressed gratitude toward both the Wyalusing Borough and Roosevelt Trail League baseball and softball, as RTL actually had the park reserved for July 6-9, but agreed move some games if they continue into the playoffs this year.
“They were gracious to work with us,” said Otis.
Anyone interested in volunteering their time for set up, tear down, or the actual operation of the carnival can call Otis at (570) 721-0252, or message the Wyalusing Fireman’s Carnival page on Facebook.
