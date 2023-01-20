Charges dismissed against five defendants in “Operation Jet Sweep”

TOWANDA — Five individuals have recently had charges dismissed for their alleged connection to a countywide investigation into illegal drug sales.
Edward John McGowan, 41, had his charges dismissed on Jan. 12 after being accused of selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two separate occasions in Towanda Borough in January 2022, according to court documents. A county detective saw the informant enter a borough residence and they returned and alleged that they bought methamphetamine from McGowan. The informant did not testify at McGowan’s preliminary hearing.
A hearing for McGowan’s case was held on Jan. 6 before President Judge Maureen T. Beirne. In a court opinion, the charges against McGowan were quashed because the evidence relied heavily on hearsay and allegations from the confidential informant.
“The Commonwealth in [McGowan’s] case relies upon and argues that they have a qualified privilege to withhold the identity of a confidential source,” the court opinion states. “Although the Commonwealth has a qualified privilege to withhold the identity of a confidential source, said privilege does not extend to not presenting non-hearsay evidence in support of material elements of a crime at a preliminary hearing.”
McGowan’s arrest was one of 27 total in the Bradford County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Jet Sweep.” Many of the cases involved police working with confidential informants who purchased narcotics from the defendants using pre-recorded money, while transactions were surveilled. Local law enforcement agencies that assisted in the investigation included the borough police departments of Athens, Sayre, Towanda and Troy, the Athens Township Police Department, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police Vice and Narcotics Unit.
The other four defendants that had their cases dismissed were Robbi White, Corey Strope, Ryan Allis and Thomas McGowan.
Attorney Richard Wilson represented McGowan in the case. He stated that McGowan was also wrongly detained due to lack of evidence, which meant his writ of habeas corpus was violated.
“He had sat in jail from August until this decision,” Wilson said. “The commonwealth simply offered evidence that they heard from someone that he had sold drugs, but they didn’t offer that eyewitness testimony. They didn’t offer anybody that actually saw it happen. They didn’t offer the testimony of the confidential informant.”
Wilson stated that Pennsylvania law allows defendants to face their accusers in court.
“The law is pretty clear. To hold people, you got to have some evidence against them, not just hearsay,” he said.
He further detailed that a motion was filed and litigated before making its way to court and argued in early January.
“Judge Beirne correctly decided that you can’t hold people without that testimony and at some point they are going to have to — if they want these cases to go forward — they are going to have to produce eyewitnesses. It’s not enough to have hearsay, you have to have some witness testimony,” Wilson said.
Although it was a long legal fight for his client, Wilson stated that he still appreciates the Bradford County Drug Task Force and its law enforcement duties.
“I think the detectives in this case did a thorough job. They did a great job. I don’t have any quarrel with the work that they did. The Task Force, in general, I think serves an important role for Bradford County,” he said.
Wilson further emphasized the importance of the Sixth Amendment, which allows the accuse to have a speedy and public trial and the right to be confronted by witnesses.
“Although the “Jet Sweep” and the 27 arrests are all new, I don’t think it should surprise anybody that at some point, if you’re going to accuse people, you got to have a pretty strong case,” Wilson said. “If I were the district attorney, I would have handled this a lot differently.”
