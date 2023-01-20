Charges dismissed against five defendants in “Operation Jet Sweep”

The criminal charges for Edward John McGowan, 41, and four others were quashed around Jan. 12. The defendants were arrested in the Bradford County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Jet Sweep,” the countywide investigation into illegal drug sales.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Five individuals have recently had charges dismissed for their alleged connection to a countywide investigation into illegal drug sales.

Edward John McGowan, 41, had his charges dismissed on Jan. 12 after being accused of selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two separate occasions in Towanda Borough in January 2022, according to court documents. A county detective saw the informant enter a borough residence and they returned and alleged that they bought methamphetamine from McGowan. The informant did not testify at McGowan’s preliminary hearing.

