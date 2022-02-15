Charges expected against Tioga County, N.Y. stores for violating state marijuana law

Search warrants were executed at three BMillz cannabis sticker stores in Tioga County, New York Friday following an investigation into many complaints of activity that was in violation of the state’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed search warrants at the stores along Route 17C in the town of Owego, North Main Street in the village of Nichols, and Broad Street in the village of Waverly, along with an apartment above the Waverly store.
“The search warrants at the three business locations yielded cannabis and concentrated cannabis product in excess of what is allowed in New York state as well as large amounts of cash,” the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office explained. “The Nichols location had equipment used in the production of concentrated cannabis as well as products in various stages of production. The search warrant for the apartment above the Waverly location, which was executed by the Tioga County SWAT Team, yielded finished product as well as equipment and chemicals used in the processing of marihuana into concentrated cannabis oil/resin.”
Deputies noted that most of the concentrated cannabis product packaging mimicked candy and cookies commonly marketed to children. According to a summary of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act provided by the New York State Association of Counties, “ … products (should) not be made to be attractive or target persons under the age of 21.”
The evidence is currently being processed, deputies noted, and criminal charges are expected.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in its investigation by the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit.
