In a report released on March 5, the Pennsylvania State Police have stated that three alleged criminals now have official charges being pressed against them.
Ashley Gordon, 29, of Wysox, Marissa Gordon, 24, of Wysox, and Fernando Avila, 29, of Wysox were all officially charged with possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine — felony, possession of methamphetamine — misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia — misdemeanor 3, criminal use of communication facility — felony 3.
On Jan. 13, all three were charged following a controlled delivery of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Later, on Feb. 17, a search warrant was executed at 98 Edwin Lane in Wysox, where approximately 106 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized, while Stephen Gordon, 28, of Wysox, was taken into custody.
On Feb. 19, the police executed a second search warrant upon a rental vehicle currently being used by the Gordons. Inside a box, the police were able to find various drug paraphernalia, marijuana and 12.6 grams of methamphetamine, while they found another 341 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a plastic bag located in a tool box.
The report also stated that there are additional arrests to follow.
