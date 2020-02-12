Charter school reform resolution to go before Athens School Board

ATHENS — The Athens School Board is getting ready to vote on a resolution supporting the latest state efforts at charter school funding reform.
In anticipation of next week’s vote, Superintendent Craig Stage stressed the need for reform Tuesday, saying despite efforts that have lowered cyber charter enrollment within the district, costs continue to climb.
Stage said the district paid out $822,591 to charter schools in the 2018-2019 school year, marking a 12% increase from previous years, even though it has cut down cyber school enrollment in the district by about half since the 2015-2016 school year through its own online academy.
“Despite our best efforts to reduce the number of students attending cyber charter schools, offering our own online option, those costs have significantly increased every year. That points directly to the unequal funding that cyber charter schools get for their students.”
This funding formula, which is based on the school district’s expenses rather than the actual cost to educate each child, is highlighted in the Pennsylvania School Boards Association resolution seeking support from the commonwealth’s school districts.
“Because the tuition rate calculations are based on the school district’s expenses, they create wide discrepancies in the amount of tuition paid by different districts for the same charter school education and result in drastic overpayments to charter schools; and these discrepancies in tuition rates for regular education students can vary by almost $13,000 per student and by $39,000 for special education students,” the resolution stated, adding that the funding formula hasn’t been updated in 23 years.
In Athens, Stage said these costs can range from $14,500 to $28,000 per student per year.
“As we sit around and begin the budget process, understand that a significant portion of those funds are unavailable for us to provide equitable education to all students in our district based upon some of these cyber charter school tuition rates,” he said.
School board member Lonnie Stethers noted that charter school reform is a main priority for BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 as well.
As part of his 2020 budget proposal, Gov. Tom Wolf wants to apply the same formula for charter schools as is used for school districts, saying it would save these districts $280 million in charter school tuition.
The proposal has drawn opposition from the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, which has called on residents to voice their opposition to the plan and share “how your school district is failing your child.”
“Now is the time to take action and make your voice heard,” the coalition stated. “Gov. Wolf and his allies in Harrisburg would like nothing more than to strip families of their right to choose a public charter school for their children.”
The school board voiced no opposition to Stage adding the resolution to next Tuesday’s agenda.
