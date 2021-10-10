WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club brought back the mineral show for local residents to view or purchase from multiple collections this weekend.
The 51st Annual Gem & Mineral Show began yesterday and continues today at the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The event has a $3 admission fee for adults, while students pay $1 and kids under age 8 gain free entry.
“There is a little bit of something for everybody here,” said Hazel Remaley, the club’s publicity chairperson.
She was happy to have the show back for attendees to see the countless gems and artifacts after last year’s show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple minerals that are on display include fossils, gemstones, jewelry and lapidary.
Club members are displaying their personal gemstone collections and lapidary jewelry that they created themselves, while the the Susquehanna River Archaeological Center is showcasing a fossil and artifact exhibit.
Today, kids can also see the mini-mine display where a little train comes out of the mine with gems.
“We have geode cutting on both days, where people can buy a geode and they will see what’s inside,” said Remaley. “It’s very wondrous to behold.”
Joe Shepler has been a member of the club for 16 years and was busy cutting geodes for customers.
“It’s a mystery as to what’s inside it,” he said. “This is the one thing that a lot of people come to the show for. They see their geode get cut for the year.”
For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page at Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club, Inc. or its website at www.chehannarocks.com.
