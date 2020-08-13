Check received

ATHENS — Currently facing a $1.2 million budget shortfall for the new school year, representatives of the Athens Area School District shared their gratitude Tuesday as they were presented a $24,000 check from two Smithfield Township supervisors to cover half of their school resource officer costs at SRU Elementary.
Superintendent Craig Stage said he was thrilled when he first heard about the donation, especially as the district officials tried to whittle down a $1.8 million budget deficit that ended up at $1.2 million with its passage.
“We can’t thank you enough here in the district and we’ll always remember your kindness,” Stage told Supervisors Russ Burkett and Jacqueline Kingsley.
Burkett said they were inspired to allocate the donation from their Act 13 natural gas drilling impact fee money given the challenges of COVID-19 and the school violence that has been seen throughout the country in recent years.
“The stress that’s on the teachers, the students, the school district, we thought that the least we could do is use Act 13 money in order to help defray some cost to the school,” Burkett explained.
Kingsley added that because they never know how much Act 13 money they can expect from local natural gas activity each year, they always under budget “so we have some room to play.”
“We thought it was important that as part of the community, that the community pull together, and we could step up and donate a little bit,” she said.
