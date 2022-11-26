Cheers for Chance Dinner at Jones Dinner

On Monday, November 28, from 3 to 7 p. m., Jones Diner will serve Breakfast for Dinner to honor and assist in the care for three dogs among the seven that were rescued in Tioga County earlier this month. Future, Lucky, and Chance entered Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter from a case of neglect, abuse, and abandonment. All were in poor shape from starvation and insect infestation. Of the three, the prognosis for Chance was most dire. Due to community support, plus shelter and foster care, the outlook for these puppies is much better now.
Once at Happy Tails, the pups were examined, bathed, and made comfortable. Future and Lucky stayed, but Chance, in need of around-the-clock care, would go home with a foster family. His condition was so severe that when first seeing him, Happy Tails staff member Natalie Kutt said she thought he was deceased. While his bony, little body was covered with fleas, she bathed him, noticing a glimmer in his large, sad eyes. To Kutt, this was a sign of hope, a desire to survive. It was then that Kutt thought to name him Chance. In determination, she gave him his second chance, and he went into foster care that night. Today, with kindness, warmth, and nourishment, his foster family reports that Chance is definitely a little fighter full of life. Even with emotional signs of abuse he has demonstrated that he is spunky, playful, and loves humans and other animals. In the words of his foster Kathleen, “His frail, little body has a long road to recovery, but he is, hands down, one of the most amazing little dogs I have ever met! I can’t wait to see more of his personality come out on his journey to a safe and happy life!”
